ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITUS.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ANIX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,393. ITUS has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

