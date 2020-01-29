Iungo Price Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Iungo has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Iungo has a market capitalization of $33,544.00 and $3.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

