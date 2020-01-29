J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $27,881,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $25,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

