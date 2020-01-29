J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Increased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker accounts for 1.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,131. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

