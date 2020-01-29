Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,755. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $203,000.

JACK opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

