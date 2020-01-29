Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

About SALZGITTER AG/ADR

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

