Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

