Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of IX stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. ORIX has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 500.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ORIX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 754.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 89.8% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

