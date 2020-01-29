Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICICI Bank Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for ICICI Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:IBN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 24,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,335. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.81.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

