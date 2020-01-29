Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on STLD. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 38,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

