Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) Insider Acquires £12,200 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($16,048.41).

LON JOG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 235,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,487. Jersey Oil and Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 328 ($4.31). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.