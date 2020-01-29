Jewel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $558,267.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004716 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market cap of $24.08 million and $558,267.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036526 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.