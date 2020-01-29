Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.10 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $8,716.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

