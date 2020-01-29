Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 7,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $403,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,032,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $411,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $23,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,712,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

