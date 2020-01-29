John Andrew Kalbaugh Sells 64,380 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LPLA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.25. 461,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 103,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price target on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

