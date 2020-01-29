Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $704.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $33,510.00 and approximately $704.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

