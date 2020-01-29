Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,166 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $279,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $107,493.75.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40.

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,307. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $105.91 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.