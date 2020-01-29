Joseph J. Manning Sells 37,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,407. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

