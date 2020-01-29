Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 781 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $199,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $778,933.67.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $16,453.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 736,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,143. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

