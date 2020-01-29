JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €203.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €203.00 ($236.05) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

Shares of VOW3 traded down €2.76 ($3.21) on Wednesday, hitting €169.70 ($197.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €164.41.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

