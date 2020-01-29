JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €36.80 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €36.80 ($42.79) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.71 ($47.33).

ETR SHL traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €44.33 ($51.55). The company had a trading volume of 473,220 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.97 and a 200 day moving average of €39.14. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

