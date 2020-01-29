JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Underweight

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

ASH opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

