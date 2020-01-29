JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $121,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

