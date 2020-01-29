JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.