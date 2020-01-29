JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to “Overweight”

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. 365,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,087. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

