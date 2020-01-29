JSECOIN (JSE) Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. JSECOIN has a market capitalization of $93,202.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One JSECOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JSECOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JSECOIN Token Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JSECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JSECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.