Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after buying an additional 1,760,775 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $14,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 125,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

