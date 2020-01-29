Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 139,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 143,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,207. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $241.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

