K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at First Analysis dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K12 in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

LRN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 224,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 582.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 190,225 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of K12 by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

