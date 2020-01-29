K12 (NYSE:LRN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.00

News coverage about K12 (NYSE:LRN) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. K12 earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:LRN opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

