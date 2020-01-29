K12 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,411 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,270% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. K12 has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

