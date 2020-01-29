Kabberry Coin (KKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Kabberry Coin has a market capitalization of $26,042.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kabberry Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Kabberry Coin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kabberry Coin Coin Profile

KKC is a coin. Kabberry Coin’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. The Reddit community for Kabberry Coin is /user/KABBERRY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kabberry Coin is kabberry.com. Kabberry Coin’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kabberry Coin

Kabberry Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kabberry Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kabberry Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kabberry Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

