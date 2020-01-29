Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 13,940.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.52% of Kadant worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Kadant by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $543,813.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,686.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,107 shares of company stock worth $10,849,048. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

