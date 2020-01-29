Karbo Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Karbo has a total market cap of $446,863.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Kuna, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00751651 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003386 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,201,840 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, TradeOgre, Crex24, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.