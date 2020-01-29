KARMA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $113,168.00 and $94.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

