KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 224,951 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KBH stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,562. KB Home has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.