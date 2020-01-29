KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. KB Home has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,757 shares of company stock valued at $7,854,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in KB Home by 510.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

