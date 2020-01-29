KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,462,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,708 shares of company stock worth $16,630,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 97.7% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

KB Home stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 1,161,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.