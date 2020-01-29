Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) to Market Perform

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.