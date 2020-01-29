Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Market Perform

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

WSBC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

