KekCoin (KEK) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $298,552.00 and $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022001 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.02622566 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000216 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

