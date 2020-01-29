Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €91.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €91.00 ($105.81) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.50 ($101.74).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €0.76 ($0.88) on Wednesday, reaching €93.50 ($108.72). 114,645 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of €91.55 and a 200-day moving average of €86.79. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.