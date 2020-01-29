Kevin Thomas Mcbride Sells 1,090 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INTC stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 18,041,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,782,281. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

