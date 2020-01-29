KeyCorp Raises Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $36.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.