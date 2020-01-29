Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.14.

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.24. 278,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$35.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7399998 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

