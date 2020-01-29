Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,629. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

