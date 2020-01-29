KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

KDFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.