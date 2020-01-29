Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KFRC opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $12,644,375. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

