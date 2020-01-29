KGIC (CVE:LRN) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about KGIC (CVE:LRN) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KGIC earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

KGIC has a 1-year low of C$14.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01.

KGIC Company Profile

KGIC Inc, formerly Loyalist Group Limited, is a Canada-based educational company. The Company operates English as a second language (ESL), technical and career training schools in Canada. The Company has agreements with commission-based recruitment agents in South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Brazil, China, Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and other countries.

