KickCoin (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and Gate.io. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Mercatox, CoinBene, YoBit, Exmo, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

